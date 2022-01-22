Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.07. Nexters shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

