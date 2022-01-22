NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $505.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.10 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $215.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.