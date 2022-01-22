NFT Alley Hits Market Cap of $28,464.40 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $28,464.40 and approximately $31,965.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.15 or 0.06844692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.24 or 0.99924181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003335 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

