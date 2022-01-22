NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 178,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,791. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.