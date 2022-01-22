Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 283.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,479,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,446,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.69. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $130.22 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

