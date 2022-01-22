Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $41,309,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average of $167.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

