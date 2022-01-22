Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 903 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

