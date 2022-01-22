Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,763,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,655,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after buying an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

