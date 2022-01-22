Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $382.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.