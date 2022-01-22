Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,348,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,030.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,272 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $382,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TECH opened at $367.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

