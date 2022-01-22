Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,450 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

