NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,100 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 669,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NMIH stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

