Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.93. 1,672,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,740. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.