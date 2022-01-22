Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.54 and last traded at $121.49. Approximately 51,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 971,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.84.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 870,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

