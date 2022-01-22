NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K opened at $66.61 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.