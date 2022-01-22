NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

