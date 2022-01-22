NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 335.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after buying an additional 1,197,049 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $290,242,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $267.56 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.53.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

