NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,000 shares of company stock worth $111,838,180. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

