NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after buying an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

