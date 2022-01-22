Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.43.
NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $101,996. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 446,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,120. The company has a market capitalization of $852.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $50.00.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
