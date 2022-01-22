Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.43.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $101,996. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 446,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,120. The company has a market capitalization of $852.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

