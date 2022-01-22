O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 50.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 123.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE:EAT opened at $32.80 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

