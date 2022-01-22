O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wingstop by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 37.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.28.

Shares of WING stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.23, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

