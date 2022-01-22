O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $360,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

ADM opened at $68.94 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

