O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

