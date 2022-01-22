O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

GRVY opened at $60.14 on Friday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $192.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $417.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 18.52%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

