O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Power REIT worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Power REIT in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 46.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 211.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power REIT alerts:

PW stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a net margin of 64.44% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Power REIT Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW).

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.