O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Northrim BanCorp worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $266.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In related news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

