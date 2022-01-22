O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,920 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

