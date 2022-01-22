O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,920 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 2,476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSWA. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.68 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $754.97 million, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

