O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Northrim BanCorp worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 33,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

