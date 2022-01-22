O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

GRVY opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.04. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $192.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

