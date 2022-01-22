Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.71.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $780,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
