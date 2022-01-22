Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.71.

OTLY opened at 6.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 13.67. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 6.48 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $780,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

