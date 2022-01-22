OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

