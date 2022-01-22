Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €165.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.00 ($161.36).

WAF stock opened at €125.35 ($142.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €137.41. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($174.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

