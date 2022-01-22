Oddz Market Capitalization Reaches $7.21 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $473,283.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.95 or 0.06874972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,289.46 or 1.00131710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

