Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. 2,354,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.