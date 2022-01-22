Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $2.02. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 162,176 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.