ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $81.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ONE Gas by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

