OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.85.

OMF opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

