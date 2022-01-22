Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Opacity has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $564,753.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00045163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005845 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

