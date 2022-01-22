Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $89,344.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

