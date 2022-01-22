Oppenheimer Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $225.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.95.

ETSY opened at $148.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 1 year low of $148.21 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

