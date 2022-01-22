Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cigna Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the health services provider will earn $5.83 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.17 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

CI opened at $236.25 on Friday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.03.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.