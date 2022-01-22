Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

