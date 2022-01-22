Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 30.7% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $473,280.20 and approximately $5,842.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,329.00 or 1.00010443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00354843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00161451 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.