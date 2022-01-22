Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.75 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 52.75 ($0.72). 1,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 42,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.90) price target on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Orchard Funding Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

