OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.47 Million

Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report sales of $24.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.75 million to $26.23 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $11.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $112.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.69 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $183.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on OGI. lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 6,832,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,740. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $431.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

