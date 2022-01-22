Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.45

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 20324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

