Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

