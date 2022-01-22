Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.31

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 1693442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.
In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.