Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.31

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 1693442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

